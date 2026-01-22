Western League Premier Division preview – Saturday, January 24
SALTASH United face a crunch clash at fellow play-off rivals Barnstaple Town on Saturday as they look to end a seven-match winless run in the league.
The Ashes have drawn four of those, but if they are to finish in the top five, they need to put together a run of form, particularly as the majority of sides around them – including Barum – have games in-hand.
Barnstaple have played just once in the league since the end of November, but after a slow start to the season have flexed their muscles as they seek a return to the Southern League Division One South.
They have a squad full of quality and sit just three points behind fifth-placed Buckland with three games in-hand.
As for Saltash, they sit just one behind Saturday’s opponents, however have played four times more.
Lose at Mill Road and reaching the play-offs will be extremely tough.
Newquay are another side aiming for the end of season finale and welcome second-bottom Oldland Abbotonians, who they were due to visit last Saturday before it was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
The Bristol-based side have a new manager in former Bristol Manor Farm and Bridgwater United boss Lee Lashenko and have added some new recruits as they look to eventually catch third bottom Brislington who are 10 points ahead with four games in-hand.
Newquay are six points behind Buckland having played four fixtures less, and will look to respond to their 5-0 thrashing at Bradford Town 13 days ago.
Despite that defeat, they had won their last three in the league and with the highest attendances in the league, you wouldn’t back against them to take the play-off race to the spring.
Dan Hart will manage St Blazey for the first time on Saturday when the mid-table Green and Blacks host another side aiming for the play-offs in Sidmouth Town.
The East Devon outfit are fourth but have just 11 games left and sit on 46 points from 25 outings.
That said, the promoted Vikings won 4-1 at Newquay back in November and will fancy their chances at Blaise Park.
At the top of the division, Torpoint Athletic will hope to resume their title quest against Bridgwater United who are the only side to have beaten them so far this season.
The Point have 16 victories from 20 starts – the only defeat being a 2-1 in Somerset – but face a side who have re-appointed Dave Pearse as manager after leaving Exmouth Town.
Torpoint sit four adrift of leaders Clevedon who welcome 15th-placed Shepton Mallet.
Teenage debutant Callum Bassett was Helston Athletic’s hero last Saturday as they beat Cornish rivals Saltash United, and the mid-table Blues will aim for back-to-back home victories when they welcome third-placed Paulton Rovers to Kellaway Park.
Helston have rebuilt steadily since relegation and if they can continue to build over the course of the rest of the season, will hope to launch an assault again next year on getting out of the division.
Bottom side AFC St Austell have the weekend off for the second Saturday in succession.
Fixtures (3pm): Barnstaple Town v Saltash United, Bradford Town v Street, Buckland Athletic v Brislington, Clevedon Town v Shepton Mallet, Helston Athletic v Paulton Rovers, Ivybridge Town v Wellington Town, Newquay v Oldland Abbotonians, St Blazey v Sidmouth Town, Torpoint Athletic v Bridgwater United.
