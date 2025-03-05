St Piran League Division One East round-up – Saturday, March 1
SIX clubs remain in the hunt for the league title after a drama-filled day of action.
St Newlyn East remain top of the table by two points from Nanpean Rovers, albeit having played twice more, after a 3-1 success over mid-table Pensilva.
Ross London was the home hero in the first half as his brace gave the Cargill Road side a 2-0 advantage.
He completed his hat-trick 20 minutes into the second stanza and although Billy Coton pulled one back 15 minutes from time, the three points went the Blues’ way.
Nanpean Rovers got the job done as they saw off fourth-placed Boscastle 2-0.
Both teams knew the importance of the game, but a goal in each half from Tyler Trudgeon ensured the Clay Country club remain favourites for the title.
Third-placed Looe Town were beaten 2-1 at a Kilkhampton side that are still in the mix.
Reece Willmott put the Sharks ahead three minutes after the break before the hosts turned it around.
Torpoint Athletic Thirds saw off Newquay Reserves 2-0 at The Mill.
Will Ferguson and Zak Pearce netted after half-time.
Roche have finally got their first win of the season at the 18th attempt after seeing off second bottom Liskeard Athletic Reserves 3-1.
All the goals came in the first half with Roche scoring through Chris Coad (20), Paul Osborne (30) and Sam Leaney (39).
They are within four points of both Liskeard and Lifton, the latter who lost 2-0 at mid-table St Stephen.
St Breward sit five points above the bottom two after losing 1-0 at home to neighbours Wadebridge Town Reserves.
The winning goal came via Archie Brown in the first half.
The clash between St Minver and St Teath was postponed.