PLYMOUTH Argyle’s search for a much-needed victory in the Sky Bet Championship continues after they went down 2-0 away to Sheffield United on Saturday.
A first-half strike from Gus Hamer, plus a late penalty from Kieffer Moore, proved the difference and enabled the Blades to open up a three-point gap at the top of the table.
For Wayne Rooney it was yet another loss in the seasonal list, that’s now 11 in 20 starts, but the Argyle head coach saw real encouragement in his side’s latest display.
“We are disappointed with the result,” said Rooney. “I didn't feel we deserved to lose the game, but that's what Sheffield United are, they are a very efficient team, good in both boxes, and that's what they have done again today.
“I thought a lot of our play was good. We controlled the game for large portions of it and then missed opportunities where I feel we can do a little bit better. Performance-wise was good but the result very disappointing.”
The defeat means Argyle remain in the Championship drop-zone, a place above Hull City, who themselves lost 2-1 to Coventry City.
Rooney added: “It was a better performance, I think that's clear for everyone to see. I thought it was a really good reaction to going a goal down.
“I felt as the game was going on we could potentially get something out of it, and then it opened up a little bit towards the end and Sheffield United broke and got a penalty, and then the game was done then really.
“From our point of view, I think there were lots of positives for us to look at but also things for us to improve on. I always talk to the players about details - passing it to the right foot, what type of cross you put into the box, little things like that. If we can do that, we will be okay.”
Argyle certainly had their chances in South Yorkshire, on-loan midfielder Darko Gyabi firing wide in the first half, after which Lewis Gibson hit the post and Ryan Hardie saw an effort denied by a brilliant save from former Pilgrims goalkeeper, Michael Cooper.
Argyle, meanwhile, will have three successive home games in the space of nine days next month, following the rescheduling of their recent clash with Oxford United.
English Football League officials have confirmed the Oxford game on December 7 has been rearranged for Tuesday, January 14, with a 7.45pm kick-off. The fixture was called off due to safety concerns after very strong winds were forecast for Storm Darragh.
That clash will signal the first of three straight fixtures in PL2 with Queens Park Rangers visiting on Saturday, January 18 (12.30pm), before Burnley arrive on Wednesday, January 22 (8pm).