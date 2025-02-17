By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Saltash United 2 Paulton Rovers 1
RIKKI Shepherd’s last-gasp penalty turned one point into three for Saltash at Kimberley Stadium on Saturday as the Ashes continued their impressive form.
The game was drifting towards a draw and in the third minute of time added on when substitute Deacon Thomson appeared to be dragged down by the shirt and the referee pointed to the spot.
Up stepped Shepherd to squeeze the ball past Paulton keeper Dan Jackson, who had dived the right way but just failed to keep the ball out.
In the melee which followed, Paulton’s Sam Hill was shown a red card.
Centre-half Hayden Greening had headed the Ashes into an 11th minute lead only for Will Hailston to equalise seven minutes later.
Both sides had opportunities in a lively second half before Shepherd’s penalty clinched it.
Saltash manager Macca Brown said: “It’s the best way to win isn’t it, with the last kick of the game.
“It looked like it was going to finish a draw, which neither team would have argued with, but it was brilliant to see that we didn’t accept that outcome.
“Full credit to the lads, they kept believing and kept getting into the areas that gave us a chance to win the game.
“Deacon (Thomson) and Kieran (O’Melia) both had great chances to win it for us just before the penalty was given but they kept believing there was one more chance and when they fed it into Deacon in the box and he was manhandled to the ground it was a great feeling to see the ref point to the spot and an even better feeling to see Rikki despatch it.
“Paulton were unhappy and that spilled over at the end, but I think that was just the emotion of losing so late, which is understandable,
“If the penalty was in the 70th minute there wouldn’t have been so much commotion. One of their lads said to me at the end it was soft, but my response was it was only soft in comparison to the other three stonewall penalties we should have been given in the second half, but for me it was still enough to be awarded.
“If I was them I’d be more frustrated at their centre backs for continuing to give the referee a decision to make in the box, they got away with three just like we got away with one last week against Bridgwater, but we got there in the end.”
He went on: “It was a tough game. We all know what this time of year is like and how the pitches are. Most of our lads grew up on 3G surfaces so they want to play all the time, so our biggest challenge was getting them to accept sometimes you have to do it a little differently.
“Woody (midfield man Jack Wood) said it at half-time, it can be a messy scrap for 90 minutes and if we score in the last minute and win the game then nobody will care, and that’s what happened.”
SALTASH UNITED: Daniel Holman; Tom Badcott (Tom Huyton 81), Ben Goulty, Alfie Wotton, Hayden Greening, Finley Wilkes (Eli Evans 76), Kieran O’Melia, Tom Payne (Aaron Goulty 46), Rikki Shepherd, Jack Wood, Joe Preece (Deacon Thomson 70).