By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (SATURDAY)
Welton Rovers 0 Saltash United 4
RIKKI Shepherd announced his return to scoring form by hitting all four goals as Saltash recorded a convincing victory over bottom of the table Welton at West Clewes on Saturday.
The club’s star striker, beset by a knee injury since joining the Ashes from Helston Athletic in the summer, has shown glimpses of his full potential in recent games but these were his first goals of the campaign.
His first arrived on the half hour, opening the floodgates for three more in the next 40 minutes as Welton struggled to cope with his pace.
He scored his and Saltash’s second just before half-time and completed his hat-trick in the 63rd minute, adding his fourth seven minutes later.
The Ashes were so dominant that they should have added several more goals in the last 20 minutes as they condemned Welton to their 23rd successive league defeat.
This was Saltash’s first league match for a month but they appear to have recharged some batteries during the enforced break.
Unfortunately it was central defender Tyler Yendle’s last appearance before having knee surgery.
Manager Macca Brown said: “It was never going to be a game we were going to take for granted. I know Welton’s league position suggests that they’re having a difficult season but we’ve been here before – against Millbrook last season and Keynsham the year before and lost both games, perhaps due to a bit of complacency that inexperience brings.
“We also had a few players unavailable and that can always un-nerve you, so it was pleasing to see that we learnt from the past and I was delighted with the way the players approached the game from that perspective.”
He went on: “The game was comfortable, we dominated from start to finish and really should have scored more goals but it was all about getting three points, especially after a number of weeks with no game.
“There was a bit of rustiness there and we missed a lot of early chances, but remained calm and the goals came in the end.
“It was brilliant to see Rikki amongst the goals, it’s been a frustrating season for him with his injury, and he’s still a long way off where he can still be, but he’s getting closer and he showed glimpses of what he brings on Saturday.
“The clean sheet was also nice, I can’t really comment on the last few games as I’ve been banned, but one thing that is plain to see is we’ve conceded too many goals and that gives you no chance of picking up points, so it’s something we need to do better.
“Usually it’s just a reminder of the basics but most importantly the lads need to buy into that as well.”
He added: “We’ve got some tough games coming up with Portishead away on Saturday and then Torpoint at home on Boxing Day, so hopefully we can use Saturday’s result as a nice springboard into those games.”
SALTASH UNITED: Tyler Coombes, Jack Kelsey, Laurence Murray, Hayden Greening, Tyler Yendle (Jack Jefford 79), Tom Badcott, Kieran O’Melia, Finley Wilkes (Reuben Hellings 75), Aaron Goulty, Rikki Shepherd, Freddy Tolcher (Jake Curtis 72). Subs not used: Jack Wood, Lee Britchford.
Saltash United man of the match: Rikki Shepherd.