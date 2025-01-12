GOALKEEPER Ryan Rickard admitted ‘I don’t think I’ll ever have a game like it again’ after saving three penalties during Saturday’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Paulton Rovers at The Mill.
The feat has never been recorded in Torpoint’s history while the Western League cannot find another hat-trick of penalty saves in their records since the league was formed in 1892.
Rickard, who joined the club in October from neighbours Saltash United, earned the man of the match award for his heroics which included some other spectacular saves.
With Torpoint leading 2-1 and one minute away from half-time, Paulton were awarded a penalty. Dan McBeam stepped up to take it but Rickard was equal to it.
It was still 2-1 when Paulton got their second penalty in the 68th minute. The visitors changed takers but it made no difference as Will Hailston’s shot was kept out.
Two minutes later James Rowe increased Torpoint’s lead to 3-1 but the drama was far from over as Paulton won a third penalty in the 76th minute.
Third time lucky? Nope – the third different taker, Jack Farion, saw his initial shot blocked by Rickard, who then reacted brilliantly to deflect the follow-up over the bar.
Kye Simpson did pull a goal back – from open play – nine minutes from time but Torpoint held on for all three points.
Rickard said: “I don’t think I’ll ever have a game like it again. Yes, there were three different takers.
“The first one was a nice height to my left. The penalty taker shanked the follow-up which fell to his teammate, who was offside.
“The second was to my right but this time pushed away from danger.
“The final penalty was hit to the left, I parried it out and somehow managed to get a toe on the follow-up for it to spoon over the bar.”