AN excellent crowd of 362 watched Torpoint Athletic edge to a 2-0 victory in their Toolstation Western League Premier Division local derby against Millbrook at The Mill this morning.
Curtis Damerell fired Point into the lead with a 25-yard shot after 34 minutes.
But it took until the first minute of injury time at the end of the game for the hosts to seal the win with a goal from Ryan Richards, when he latched onto a long ball and took it around the goalkeeper before slotting home.
It was Millbrook's last game before their Cornwall Senior Cup final against Helston Athletic at St Blazey on Easter Monday (2pm).
Helston beat Western League Premier Division title favourites Mousehole 2-0 at Kellaway Park at lunchtime.
It was a result that boosts Saltash United's hopes of winning the title and promotion as they now lead Mousehole by two points but having played a game more.
Saltash visit Ashton and Backwell on Monday, while Mousehole entertain Clevedon Town.