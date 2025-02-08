By David Sillifant at Homers Heath
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (SATURDAY)
Buckland Athletic 1 Torpoint Athletic 1
RYAN Richards’ 53rd minute header earned Torpoint Athletic a deserved point as they drew 1-1 with play-off chasing Buckland at Homers Heath.
The attacker, who rejoined the Point from their opponents last month, planted home James Rowe’s deep cross from the right after midfielder Will Hall gave the hosts a 15th minute lead.
Torpoint made just one change from the side that had beaten Barnstaple Town 4-0 a week earlier as Rory Simmons came in for the unavailable Jed Smale in midfield.
On a bitterly cold afternoon on the outskirts of Newton Abbot, the contest started with Buckland looking to play the ball around, while Torpoint were content to knock it long up to Richards and fellow attacker Curtis Damerell.
But despite the difference in styles it took until the 15th minute for the first clear chance which ended with Hall putting the Bucks in front.
Sam Morcom’s corner from the right was headed out, but Hall took a touch and drove forward before placing a shot into the bottom corner from 25 yards.
Jack Baxter twice failed to test Ryan Rickard from long range, before a fine bit of defending from Sam Hepworth prevented home striker Jared Lewington getting a clean connection on Tegan Rosenquest’s low cross in from the right on 33 minutes.
Richards had a golden chance to equalise five minutes later as he could only plant a header from eight yards straight into the gloves of Adam Seedhouse-Evans from Elliott Crawford’s superb cross from the left.
Torpoint came out of the changing rooms much improved at the start of the second half.
After James Rowe nutmegged Sam Morcom he could only find the side-netting, but within 60 seconds it was level as his deep cross to the back post was headed back across goal by Richards and in at the far post.
Torpoint boss Ryan Fice brought on pacey wideman Gary Hird straight after the goal as the Point continued to dominate the centre of the park through Sam Morgan and Owen Haslam.
Richards had a deflected 25-yard free-kick easily gathered by Seedhouse-Evans on 72 minutes with Buckland’s former Launceston boss Dan Hart introducing Luke Forward and Ryan Bush in a bid to find an attacking spark.
Richards’ Homers Heath return saw him replaced by promising teenager Joe Rapson with 11 minutes to play, but despite Torpoint having the better of it, neither Seedhouse-Evans or Rickard had much to do.
Torpoint had a late chance when the sliding Haslam won the ball and played Hird in down the right.
The former St Blazey attacker drove towards the edge of the box, but his final ball was comfortably gathered by a relieved home keeper.
Referee Matthew Uren played five minutes of injury-time but in the end both sides had to settle for a point which on the balance of play was probably a fair result.
Torpoint welcome leaders Clevedon Town on Saturday (3pm) who were shocked 1-0 at second bottom St Blazey.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard; Fred Chapman, Sam Hepworth, Elliott Crawford (capt), Josh Pope; Sam Morgan, Owen Haslam; James Rowe (Mike Lucas, 90+1), Rory Simmons (Gary Hird, 55), Ryan Richards (Joe Rapson, 79); Curtis Damerell. Subs not used: Mason Elliott.
Torpoint Athletic man of the match: Sam Morgan.