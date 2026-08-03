WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Street 2 St Blazey 4
OLLY Redd netted twice as St Blazey made it back-to-back victories with a 4-2 success at Street on Saturday.
The fixture started at a frantic pace on a rock hard pitch which didn’t suit the visitors, however they were ahead after 11 minutes. A high press forced the home defensive line into an error in communication and Redd seized the chance and ran clear to finish into the open net.
Street soon equalised through Tom Stone, heading in from a Cam Allen free-kick, but on 32 minutes the Green and Blacks were in front as Redd sent in a cross which Kai Burrell volleyed in from six yards.
Blazey started the second stanza with an increased level of intensity, with local teenager Harry Blows entering the action, and were left frustrated as Redd and Aaron Bentley had goals controversially disallowed in the opening stages for offside and a perceived foul on the goalkeeper.
However, the pressing work from Blazey continued and they caught out the Street back four on 63 minutes with Redd catching them napping once more before sliding a shot into the far corner.
Again Street refused to lie down. From another set play, a recycled hook into the box was acrobatically volleyed home by Jordan Hayman with 15 minutes left on the clock.
Blazey were resurgent once more in the closing stages and managed the game effectively before grabbing a fourth in in the first minute of injury-time as a loose ball in the box was fired home by Blows, his second league goal for the club.
Reflecting on their victory, boss Dan Hart said: “This fixture is always a very difficult one, Street are coached by Craig Laird who is vastly experienced and Street have a much more physical approach than in previous seasons.
“We were without Tallan Mitchell, Jack Calver (both holiday) and Teigan Rosenquest (injury), and also lost Charlie Hambly to injury after just two-minutes, making this game an incredibly challenging one in the circumstances.
“I was so pleased, though, with the calmness we showed when pegged back and also with the relentlessness in which we went about seeking the ball back in the attacking third of the pitch.”
He also had a word for Redd who was the star performer on the pitch.
Hart concluded: “Olly was fantastic, and our man-of-match for sure - which was pleasing, as I don’t feel he was completely happy with the way he performed on the opening day. There were lots of positive displays throughout the team, and that will have to continue in order for us to compete with last year’s runners-up Torpoint on Tuesday evening.”
Kick-off tomorrow night at The Mill is at 7.30pm.
ST BLAZEY: Kyle Moore; Will Tinsley (capt), Jordan Bentley, Aaron Bentley, Tom Cavanagh; Hayden Black, Charlie Hambly, Ben Fowles; Cam Hutchison, Kai Burrell, Olly Redd. Subs: Mac Dewsnap (gk), Sam Clifton, Joe Cook, Harry Blows, Igor Piewiszko.
Blazey man-of-the-match: Olly Redd.
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