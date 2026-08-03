PLYMOUTH Argyle are sweating over the fitness of Michael Baidoo after in-form forward suffered an injury scare just days before the start of the new season.
The Pilgrims are awaiting the results of a scan after Baidoo limped out of Saturday’s 0-0 pre-season draw with Championship side Bristol City at Home Park.
With head coach Tom Cleverley already desperate to bolster his attacking options, any lengthy absence for the Ghanaian would add even greater urgency to the club's transfer plans.
Baidoo has been one of Argyle’s standout performers during pre-season, scoring three goals in four matches and impressing Cleverley with his creativity, work-rate and attacking threat.
However, his afternoon came to an early end shortly after the half-hour mark against Bristol City when he pulled up with what was later confirmed to be a hamstring injury.
Although Baidoo returned to the dugout during the second half, he appeared to be moving gingerly as Argyle supporters were left hoping the problem is not a serious one.
“It’s a hamstring issue. Really unfortunate first of all for Michael. He has been excellent pre-season,” said Cleverley. “His technical ability gives us good control in the attacking areas. We are turning the ball over less, we can probe a little bit more, but he has got a change of gear for those explosive moments. I have been impressed with his intensity.
“Maybe his body is adapting to English football, the duels and how intense every action is. I’m hoping he came off at just the right time, but these things always need a couple of days to settle down and then we will scan. Fingers crossed, everything crossed, but these muscular injuries can grade from anywhere from a few days to whatever.”
Even a short spell on the sidelines for Baidoo would further expose Argyle's lack of attacking depth following the £4 million departure of leading scorer Lorent Tolaj to Championship side Bristol City.
Cleverley has already revealed Argyle have had two bids rejected for an unnamed striker as they race to recruit a new number nine before this Monday’s Carabao Cup first-round tie against Exeter City.
One player heavily linked with the Pilgrims is Exeter striker Jayden Wareham after his outstanding campaign last season. The 23-year-old struck 22 goals in all competitions, including 19 in League One, to establish himself as one of the division's most sought-after forwards.
However, Grecians boss Matt Taylor insists there has been no approach from Argyle.
“No bids, no contact made,” he said. “Like I said previously, it’s still rumours and words at the moment. So until something concrete comes in, I’m afraid I’ve got nothing to tell you.”
Meanwhile, former Argyle goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond has found a new club after signing a one-year deal with Stockport County following a successful trial.
The goalkeeper made 24 senior appearances for the Pilgrims last season before being released in May. He could now make an emotional return to Home Park when Stockport visit for Argyle's opening League One fixture on Saturday, August 15.
Away from team matters, two of Argyle’s home league matches have been chosen for live Sky Sports coverage. The fixtures against AFC Wimbledon on October 10 and Reading on October 31 will both now kick off at 12.30pm instead of the traditional 3pm start.
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