WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Liskeard Athletic 4 Brislington 3
JAMES Lorenz returned from holiday and came off the bench to turn this game on its head with two goals in 11 second half minutes as Liskeard made it two wins in their opening three games since their return to Step Five.
The Blues were in a spot of bother at 2-1 down two minutes into the second half, having led through Calum Merrin’s excellent finish after only four minutes. Tyller Davis-Whitlock’s brace – the first of which came just before half-time, gave the Bristolians the advantage.
But the introduction of four substitutes after 56 minutes – Lorenz, George Marris, Bailey Mabin and Max Gilbert – proved the turning point of the match.
Joint manager Darren Gilbert said: “We gave it a few minutes after their second goal but nothing was happening, so we decided to make four substitutions.”
Lorenz in particular sparked the Blues back into life, and his 62nd minute equaliser was followed after 73 minutes by a superb shot from 20 yards which gave Brislington keeper George Dorrington no chance.
Before the visitors had time to recover, they found themselves 4-2 down when Mabin held off a challenge to force the ball in only a minute later.
Frankie Chilcott reduced the arrears in the 77th minute to set up a nervy finale, but Liskeard held on for their first home win back in the Western League.
Gilbert said: “We created more chances than them so they couldn’t really moan at the result.
I’m not happy that we conceded three goals at home, because we set standards at the back, and two of their goals came from our mistakes. But we’ve carved out loads of chances, it’s another win, and if you’d said before the season started that we’d take six points from the first three games I would have snapped your hand off.”
Liskeard are back in action tomorrow night with their second journey into Devon in a week – this time travelling to the south coast to Brixham (7.30) after last week’s stunning 3-1 victory at last year’s play-off finalists Sidmouth Town.
Gilbert said: “It’s another tough test because they have some quality players, but if we play as we did at Sidmouth we should be okay as our performance at Sidmouth was the best first half by a Liskeard team in my memory.”
After that encounter, Liskeard are in FA Cup action as they host league rivals Bridgwater United, the Robins having picked up seven points from the first nine available ahead of this Wednesday night’s trip to Clevedon Town.
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Tom Burstow; Harvey Mullis (Ben Collins, 75), Josh Robins, Harry Jeffery (Max Gilbert, 56), Josh McCabe (capt), Matt Andrew, Calum Merrin (James Lorenz, 56), Toby Haley, George Newton (Bailey Mabin, 56), Sean Thomson, Kai Gilbert (George Marris, 56).
BRISLINGTON: George Dorrington; Louie Millard, Charlie Ames, Joe Budd, Lewis Dunn, Mircea Ilea, Matt Wearne (Matt Groves, 46), Ben Withey, Tyller Davis-Whitlock, Jordan Scadding (George Jones, 69), Franke Chilcott. Subs not used: Adam Parker, Jack Goddard, Spike Weaver.
Referee: Darren Gay.
Attendance: 172.
Liskeard Athletic man-of-the-match: James Lorenz.
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