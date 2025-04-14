By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Street 1 Saltash United 3
JOE Preece scored twice as Saltash returned to winning ways with an impressive performance at Street on Saturday.
The pacy wideman gave the Ashes a great start with a 22nd minute goal and he made it 2-0 just before the hour to give the visitors breathing space.
Street, who had rarely been a threat, gave themselves an unexpected lifeline 15 minutes from time when Harry Foster reduced the arrears.
But the home side’s hopes of salvaging something were quickly when Saltash substitute Deacon Thomson made it 3-1 four minutes later.
First team coach Lee Britchford said: “I was really pleased with the boys’ performance. We didn’t start the game brilliantly – they had a chance in the opening minute – but after that we really settled into the game.
“The whole team was outstanding, from those who started to the players who came on. it shows what we can do on our day.
“Preecey took his two goals really well and it was nice to see Deacon get his goal and seal the game.
“Young Isaac (Dudley), at 16-years-old, was given his debut and that is testament to the youth set-up we have at the club.”
This was Saltash’s first win at Street in the Western League and ended a three-match run without a win.
Britchford added: “Hopefully this performance and result sets us up nicely for our last two games because we want to finish the season strongly.”
The Ashes finish with two matches in Cornwall – at Torpoint on Good Friday (11am) and at home to St Austell on Easter Monday (3pm).
SALTASH UNITED: Tyler Coombes, Laurence Murray, Alfie Wotton, Ben Goulty, Hayden Greening, Fin Wilkes, Kieran O’Melia, Jack Wood, JackJefford, Aaron Goulty, Joe Preece. Subs: Tom Huyton, Isaac Dudley, Deacon Thomson, Tom Badcott.
Ashes’ man-of-the-match: Joe Preece.