By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Paulton Rovers 3 Saltash United 1
SALTASH suffered their third successive defeat and their fifth in the last seven games after conceding two goals in the opening half an hour.
Josh Ford broke the headlock for the hosts in the 15th minute and Will Hailston doubled their advantage after 30 minutes.
The Ashes, who gave a debut to goalkeeper Tyler Coombes who has joined from neighbours Torpoint Athletic, enjoyed plenty of possession after this but, without Tom Payne and Rikki Shepherd, they lacked a touch of quality in the important areas.
Paulton increased their lead on the hour through Callum English-Brown and when Ben Goulty fired home a penalty two minutes from time it was only a consolation for the Ashes.
Manager Macca Brown was completing his two-match ground suspension so Lee Britchford was again in charge.
He said: “Paulton were good value for their 2-0 lead at half-time. We didn’t do the basics right, which was really disappointing.
“Our final pass, our final touch, was not good enough and that stopped us producing good chances.
“The second half was better but we can’t afford not to do the basics well. There weren’t enough players on their game unfortunately.”
He added: “We have a young group, a talented set of boys, and they’re on a steep learning curve at the moment.
“We finished the match on Saturday with three 17-year-olds, two 18-year-olds and a 16-year-old, so to take that age of squad to Paulton is always going to be a challenge.
“But the boys are working hard and the management team are working hard to turn around this run of poor form.”
SALTASH UNITED: Tyler Coombes; Jack Kelsey, Tom Badcott, Tyler Yendle, Aaron Goulty, Tom Huyton, Kieran O’Melia, Fin Wilkes, Jake Curtis, Ben Goulty, Joe Preece. Subs: Hayden Greening, Joshua Jansen, Jack Jefford, Deacon Thomson.