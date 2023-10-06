THERE were lots of goals in the four Ward Williams Cornwall Senior Cup first-round ties on Wednesday night.
St Austell led the way by beating near neighbours Sticker 7-0 at Poltair Park, although they only led 1-0 at the break through Jake Miller.
Six further goals followed in the second half, with substitute Adam Carter getting two of them, and the rest coming from Martyn Duff, Tom Whipp, Matt Searle and Liam Eddy.
Torpoint Athletic triumphed 4-0 at one-league-lower St Dennis, with Jack Wood getting a brace, and Louis Rooney and Ryan Richards getting one apiece.
Torpoint have signed goalkeeper Ryan Rickard from Bodmin Town, with the former Saltash stopper making his debut against St Dennis.
Millbrook lost at home 4-0 to one-league-lower Newquay, while Wendron United went down 2-1 at home to one-league-higher Falmouth Town, who scored a very late goal through skipper James Ward to clinch victory.
They had taken the lead after 47 minutes through Tom Annear, but Reece Carroll equalised for Wendron after 66 minutes.