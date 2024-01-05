THE South West Peninsula League has invoked the severe weather protocol for tomorrow's programme of matches.
It means clubs can make an early decision to call off games.
It follows a week of heavy rain, and even though the forecast for today and tomorrow is very much improved, the damage has already been done on many pitches.
Six of the eight Premier West matches have already gone, with Callington Town against Liskeard Athletic among those postponed.
The Cally-Liskeard game will now be played on Friday, April 19.
An SWPL statement said: "Clubs have been emailed to explain games can be postponed today and no referee's inspection is required.
"However, if there is a chance of play, clubs are asked to inspect Saturday morning to avoid potential wasted journeys."
In the Toolstation Western League, Premier Division, Oldland Abbotonians at home to Millbrook, and Helston Athletic's trip to Barnstaple Town are both also off.
The scheduled fixtures for the weekend are as follows, with matches off marked as so:
Saturday, January 6
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division: Barnstaple v Helston Ath – OFF, Buckland Ath v Welton, Clevedon Town v St Blazey, Falmouth Town v Bridgwater United, Ilfracombe Town v Brixham, Oldland Abbotonians v Millbrook – OFF, Shepton Mallet v Torpoint Athletic, Street v Saltash United, Wellington v Nailsea and Tickenham.
SWPL Premier West: Callington Town v Liskeard Athletic – OFF, Holsworthy v Wendron United – OFF, Mullion v Dobwalls, Newquay v Launceston – OFF, Penzance v Camelford – OFF, Sticker v Bodmin Town, Truro City Res v St Austell – OFF, Wadebridge Town v Bude Town – OFF.
St Piran League, Premier Division East: Gunnislake v Polperro, Millbrook Res v Callington Town Res, North Petherwin v Torpoint Athletic Res, Saltash United Res v Altarnun, St Mawgan v Saltash Borough.
Division One East: Boscastle v St Columb Major, Liskeard Athletic Res v Foxhole Stars, Nanpean Rovers v Newquay Res, St Blazey Res v Wadebridge Res, St Minver v Looe Town, St Stephen v St Newlyn East, Torpoint Ath Thirds v Roche.
Division Two East: Bodmin Town Res v St Merryn, Calstock v Lifton – OFF, Mevagissey v Dobwalls Res, Pensilva v St Minver Res, Saltash United Thirds v Gorran – OFF.
Division Three East: Bodmin Dragons v Lanreath, Bude Town Res v Grampound, Foxhole Res v Looe Town Res, Gerrans and St Mawes United v St Dominick Res, Gunnislake Res v St Mawgan Res, Lostwithiel v North Petherwin Res.
Division Four East: Indian Queens v Biscovey, North Hill v Lostwithiel Res, St Eval Spitfires v Gerrans and St Mawes United Res, St Teath Res v Delabole United, Tregony v Boscastle Res.
Cornwall Junior Cup, third round: Lanivet Inn v St Dennis Development.
Sunday, January 7
South West Regional Women’s League, Premier Division: Bishops Lydeard v Bristol Rovers, Frampton Rangers v Sherborne Town, Liskeard Athletic v Forest Green Rovers, Pucklechurch Sports v St Austell.
Cornwall Women’s League, Division Two: FXSU v Lanner, Redruth United v Wendron United – OFF, St Agnes Res v Callington Town.