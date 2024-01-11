PLYMOUTH Argyle have signed central midfielder Darko Gyabi on loan until the end of the season from Championship side Leeds United.
The 19-year-old London-born player signed for the Elland Road club in 2022 from Manchester City for a reported £5million.
Argyle head coach Ian Foster worked with him with England in the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in May.
Foster told the club website: “I have been aware of Darko's qualities for a number of years after his performances as a young player in the England pathway.
“He played an age group up in the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina which shows his qualities and he has great ability to link the play from midfield to attack. He has the athleticism to drive forward both with the ball and without it, and also has a real knack of arriving into the box late.
"Alongside that he is also a lovely character and personality so he will fit in really well within the group. He was so excited to join and couldn't get down here quick enough. I am equally excited about seeing him in an Argyle shirt."
Director of Football Neil Dewsnip added: “Darko is a player we have been aware of for some time and ever since Ian was appointed, we have been keen to secure his signature.
“He is someone who Leeds paid a significant fee for which shows the talent he has, and it is now up to him and us to help him showcase that at Championship level.
“I am delighted he decided to come to Argyle as he had a number of options to choose from, but again this signing emphasises that we have created an environment here where players can develop, flourish and grow.”