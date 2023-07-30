TWO goals in the space of three minutes helped League Two side Swindon Town to a 3-1 home victory over Championship newcomers Plymouth Argyle in the Pilgrims' final friendly of pre-season yesterday.
Dan Kemp (57 mins) and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (59) netted for the Robins just before the hour mark.
Morgan Whittaker halved the deficit for the Pilgrims in the 69th minute, but Jacob Wakeling grabbed a third for Swindon four minutes from time.
Argyle kick off their Championship season at home to Neil Warnock's Huddersfield Town on Saturday.
Argyle boss Steven Schumacher told pafc.co.uk: "I'd rather lose like that today than next week. We've got seven days to think about it, work on a few things and do the basics better.
“It was not the way we wanted to end pre-season. We've been pretty good in pre-season so far. We've been quite consistent and have got better each game that we've played.
"Today wasn't that type of day. We didn't play very well. We didn't get to grips with the game from early on. There are a few lessons to be learned."