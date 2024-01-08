PLYMOUTH Argyle have made their first signing of the January transfer window by bringing in defender Ashley Phillips.
The 18-year-old centre-back joins on loan until the end of the season from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.
Born in Salford, Phillips was with Blackburn Rovers from the age of 12, and progressed through Blackburn’s Academy system, playing under-18s football by the age of 15.
Only 45 days after his 17th birthday, Phillips made his Blackburn debut, in the Carabao Cup, starting the 4-0 win over Hartlepool. Later that week, he made his Championship bow, starting Blackburn’s win against West Bromwich Albion.
In 2022/23, Phillips played 14 times in all competitions, starting nine of them. At the season’s end, he was named the LFE Apprentice of the Year for the Championship.
The tall defender caught the eye of Spurs, who bought Phillips for a seven-figure sum in August 2023, with the player signing a five-year contract.
Phillips has represented England at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 level, and is the current Under-19s captain. He also played twice for Tottenham’s Under-21 side in this season’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy.