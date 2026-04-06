Truro City chairman Eric Perez has written an open letter following the Tinners’ relegation from the National League on Friday.
The Tinners were beaten 1-0 at Yeovil Town, a result which meant their first-ever venture into Step One was ended with four games to spare.
In a letter, he said: “To all our supporters, sponsors, partners, volunteers, and stakeholders,
“Whilst yesterday marked a tough moment for our football club, it is also an opportunity to come together, reflect, and reset with renewed determination.
“Relegation is not where we wanted to be, but it does not define who we are, or where we are going.
“First and foremost, I want to thank each and every one of you.
“To our supporters who have shown incredible loyalty home and away. And when I say away, I mean our supporters that have travelled further to back us than any supporters ever have, and that is truly special.
“To our sponsors and partners who stood firmly behind us, and to our wider stakeholders too, who continue to believe in this journey, your support is the lifeblood of this club. It is seen, it is valued, and it drives us forward.
“I also want to pay tribute to our players, coaching staff, administrative team and especially to our dedicated and loyal volunteers. Their effort, professionalism and commitment throughout the season has been outstanding. They have represented this club with pride every single minute of every single day, and they deserve immense credit for the work they have put in.
“What excites me most is what comes next.
“We are not stepping back, we are building forward. I want to be absolutely clear that we will continue as a full-time football club for the 2026/27 season.
“That decision reflects our ambition and our belief that we can, and will, compete at the highest level possible. We are committed to putting ourselves in the strongest position to return to the National League, and to do so with purpose and momentum.
“This moment gives us the chance to learn, to evolve, and to come back sharper, more focused, and more united. There is real strength within this club in our people, our supporters, and our identity. I have complete confidence in what we can achieve together.
“We move forward with pride, with energy and with a clear objective.
There are four (three after Easter Monday’s home clash with Forest Green) games left this season and more than ever, it would mean the world to us to see you on the terraces, singing from the top of your voices to cheer on the lads as we close out this campaign.
“We don’t lose, we learn, we go again stronger, and better prepared with the Cornish spirit as our inspiration.
“Kernow vys Byken!”
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