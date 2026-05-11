LAUNCESTON CUP FINAL (SUNDAY)
Halwill 1 Pensilva 2
PENSILVA secured their fifth Launceston Cup crown with a late comeback victory over Devon side Halwill at Pennygillam on Sunday afternoon in front of a crowd approaching 200.
Halwill played with the wind at their backs in the first half but never fully tested Jake Truscott in the Pensilva goal and it was Pens captain Jack Podmore who forced Halwill ‘keeper Josh Chalk into making the first meaningful save of the game on 28 minutes.
Halwill did however get into the game and in the 43rd minute Ryan James fired in a shot from 20 yards which seemed catch the wind and deceive Truscott as it ended up in the net.
The second half was very much dominated by Pensilva with Halwill really struggling to make any attacking headway.
However, they found Chalk in inspired mood, making several fine saves including from Aaron Varcoe and Chris Snowdon.
Eventually though Pensilva’s dominant pressure paid off and following another fine save from Chalk, the ball was forced back into the penalty area and Ryan Chapman fired into the far corner of the net from the right side.
Halwill continued to resist the waves of attacks, but with only three minutes remaining of normal time, a corner from the left was swung over to the far post and fell kindly for Danny Hayward to tap in from close-range.
The Blues couldn’t find an equaliser as the cup went to the St Piran League Division One East side.
PENSILVA: Jake Truscott; Ryan Chapman, Henry Timms, Aaron Varcoe, Aaron Saunders, Kyle Tamblyn, Alfie Cloke, Matt Hill, Macauley Thorp, Kyle Hutchings, Jack Podmore (capt). Subs: Alex Rogers, Chris Snowdon, Jay Fisher, Will Stapleton, Danny Hayward.
HALWILL: Josh Chalk; Brendan Hearn, Harry Williams, Jack Walter, Jonathon Skinner, Sam Down, Sam Jago, Ryan James, Morgan Reynolds, Jason Winser, Will Harris. Subs: Billy Finch, Connor Mackintosh, Callum Luxton, Matt Down, Alex Berry.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.