CAMELFORD boss Bobby Hopkinson wants his players to stay ‘level-headed and not jump ahead of themselves’ as they prepare for potentially the biggest day in the club’s history on Saturday (2pm) when they face Penzance in the Cornwall Senior Cup final at St Blazey AFC.
The Camels finished fifth in South West Peninsula League Premier West, just one place behind this weekend’s opponents who also reached the SWPL League Cup final, and it looks set to be a tight contest.
To get this far Camelford have had to ‘climb the mountain’.
In round one they saw off near neighbours Wadebridge Town 3-1 away from home, before scoring four at another of their league rivals in Bude Town.
January’s quarter-final at home to Western League Premier Division outfit Newquay was a classic as following a 2-2 draw, they scored two unanswered goals in extra-time to set up a last four tie with Mousehole at Newquay.
The Seagulls headed into the clash as overwhelming favourites – sitting two leagues above – but Camelford pulled out arguably the most impressive result in their history, winning 3-2 in extra-time thanks to Cam Bidgood’s stunner with penalties approaching.
It means Camelford – who reached the final in 2010 under Reg Hambly – remain on course for the biggest prize in Cornish football.
Looking ahead to Saturday, Hopkinson said: “We have not done or changed anything out of what would be the ordinary for us, we have very much kept routine – training during the week, players getting their individual runs done and more importantly making sure the lads have rested and recuperated from what has been a very positive first season.
“We have had some niggles towards the back end of the season that players are now overcoming, so now the difficult task is to pick a team out of the players we have available as each and every player has been magnificent for me this season and have very much written a very positive account for themselves in a Camels shirt.”
He continued: “We are very much looking forward to the occasion, for the club and everyone involved as a day like this comes rarely, so we have to embrace it and enjoy the day regardless of the result.
“We have achieved the unthinkable getting here with the teams we have faced so far, and anything can happen in a cup final and it’s my job and responsibility to ensure the players stay level-headed and do not jump ahead of themselves.”
So what does Hopkinson expect from their opponents?
He said: “We have to take into account that we are yet to beat Penzance this season, but, similar to us, what Mark Vercesi is building down there is working and has been positive. He has a great squad of players.”
Camelford – although one of the smaller clubs in the division – will be well-backed at Blaise Park, and Hopkinson was keen to empthasise it’s been a team effort.
He concluded: “I am very much thankful to have this opportunity and follow in Reg’s footsteps and appreciate everyone’s support so far. In my first year in management, I am proud of what we have achieved. I’d like to thank my management team, the committee and the players for having the belief in me.
“Most importantly, I have to thank my wife Leah, ‘The Boss’, and my family for their support which has been amazing.”
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