By Gareth Davies at the Truro City Stadium
NATIONAL LEAGUE SOUTH (THURSDAY)
Truro City 1 Weston-super-Mare 1
BILLY Palfrey’s stoppage time strike ensured the Boxing Day spoils were shared between Truro City and Weston-super-Mare.
The Seagulls had taken the lead, amid misty conditions in the Duchy, nine minutes before the interval.
But City, who have developed a canny knack of scoring late in matches so far this term, kept up with that particular trait when Palfrey bagged his second of the season.
Before the late drama, City boss John Askey made two changes to his side which had defeated St Albans City on December 21.
Wing-back Ryan Law was back in the starting line-up for the first time since mid-November as Connor Riley-Lowe moved to the right side and Levi Andoh dropped down to the bench.
Up front, Jaze Kabia was only fit enough to join Andoh amongst the replacements with Andrew Neal, fresh from his winner at St Albans, partnering Tyler Harvey in attack.
In front of an impressive crowd of 2,313, both teams made a tepid start before proceedings burst into life after 15 minutes.
Neal chased a long ball which was easily gathered by visiting custodian Max Harris but as he was running through, Weston skipper Emlyn Lewis stepped into the pint-sized hitman’s path. Leading with his elbow, the Welshman poleaxed Neal and curiously, referee Steven Hughes didn’t brandish a card of any colour, but did award City a free-kick which Harvey could only fire into the wall.
For the next 20 minutes, City bossed the game but couldn’t seriously test Harris despite working several good shooting opportunities. Dan Rooney skewed an effort wide as both Harvey and Neal were denied by last-ditch Weston defending.
Riley-Lowe found Harris’ gloves before Weston broke the deadlock, albeit in controversial circumstances.
Former City loanee Harvey Greenslade clearly handled the ball on the edge of the box and play continued, but City coughed up possession and referee Hughes played on.
Luke Coulson broke and found Greenslade who squared for veteran striker Reuben Reid to finish well past Dan Lavercombe.
The half finished with a home penalty appeal for a push on Harvey waved away.
After the turnaround, the mist fell heavier and the game became scrappy as Weston appeared to be content to sit on their 1-0 lead.
With City struggling to break down a stubborn Weston rearguard, both Dom Johnson-Fisher and Jaze Kabia were thrust into the fray as Askey rolled the dice.
It had the desired outcome, too, as Kabia’s delightful ball was taken off the head of Johnson-Fisher at the back post by the visitors with 15 minutes to go.
Kabia then worked City’s best opportunity of the game as time ticked down when he got past Ollie Chamberlain on the left and pulled it back for Palfrey who seemed certain to score.
However, the Cornish midfielder couldn’t connect cleanly and hammered the ball into the ground and wide.
But Truro kept going and got their rewards as Harvey flicked the ball into Johnson-Fisher’s path and with lightning feet, he glided past three would-be Weston defenders before squaring to Palfrey who hammered home.
Not for the first time this season, absolute bedlam at the TCS and incredibly, City had a chance to snatch all three points.
A Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain long-throw was only cleared to Riley-Lowe, but his volley was gathered by a relieved Harris with the final whistle sounding just moments later.
TRURO CITY: Lavercombe, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harrison, Sanders; Riley-Lowe (capt), Dean, Palfrey, Rooney (Adelsbury, 90), Law (Kabia, 69); Neal (Johnson-Fisher, 67), Harvey. Subs not used: Love-Holmes, Andoh.