PREMIER League side Crystal Palace scored three goals in five second-half minutes to come from 2-0 down to win 4-2 at Plymouth Argyle in the Carabao Cup second round.
Ben Waine gave the Championship side a great start, and Luke Cundle doubled their advantage 33 seconds after the interval.
But Palace responded in devastating fashion as Odsonne Edouard netted from close range and Jean-Philippe Mateta tapped in soon after.
Mateta then blasted in his second before Eberechi Eze fed Mateta for the French striker to complete his first hat-trick for the Premier League side.
This was the first time a top-flight side had visited Home Park for a competitive fixture since Argyle - then in League Two - were beaten by Liverpool in an FA Cup third-round replay in January 2017.
Argyle manager Steven Schumacher told BBC Sport: "I really enjoyed the whole night to be honest.
"I'm obviously gutted to go out and not get to the next round, but I felt that we played really well.
"We pushed a top team in Crystal Palace all the way, we showed in large parts of the game what we're capable of and just for a five-minute spell in the second half we got undone with three real brilliant moments of play from top quality players.
"So it's something for us to learn from, but overall I'm pleased with the performance, but gutted to be out."
Palace's former England manager Roy Hodgson was full of praise for the Pilgrims.
"I didn't enjoy the first half very much - I thought they were very good throughout, I think they're a good team and certainly in the first half I felt they fully deserved the lead at half-time.
"I don't think we got anywhere near close enough for my liking to cause them problems and look as though we were going to get that equalising goal.
"Then of course at half-time we tried to galvanize the team a little bit and maybe with only one goal in it we'd play better in the second half and suddenly we're 2-0 down.
"It was a really good performance to come back from that and we have to thank, of course, the senior players, the ones who have been playing in the first team, they replaced some of the ones who haven't played for a while and they enabled us to create those goal chances to score the goals."