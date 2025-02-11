St Piran League Division Three East – Saturday, February 8
SEVEN games, 41 goals, the fourth tier of can’t ever be accused of being dull.
Leaders Tregony continue on their merry way towards promotion with a 7-1 success at St Minver Reserves.
Dylan Fox helped himself to a hat-trick with Reece Lovelace, Elliot Swift, Jamie Taylor and Derrick Lucas also on target.
They sit 18 points clear of second-placed St Merryn after Looe Town Reserves produced a shock 5-3 victory.
Josh Doney scored a hat-trick before half-time for the visitors which he added to on 64 minutes, while Sean Caudwell got the fifth 12 minutes from time.
Lostwithiel are level on points with St Merryn after easing past Indian Queens who netted through Ben Rowe.
At the bottom, Boscastle remain five points clear from safety following a 5-3 defeat by visiting Week St Mary.
Corey Gilbert was the Week hero with four, while Camden Skinner got the visitors’ second on 39 minutes.
Boscastle netted via James Bosley, Robert Nute and Sam Abbott.
St Dominick Reserves, who saw centre-half Tom Jane put in a fine performance, eased past their North Petherwin counterparts 4-0, while the mid-table clash at Biscovey saw visiting St Mawgan Reserves run out 4-1 winners.
Josh Frampton put Biscovey a goal up on 18 minutes, but once Chris Jordan levelled nine minutes into the second half, Alex Rodgers (61 and 71) and Luca Symons-Chan ensured the points went back to the North Cornwall coast.
At St Dominick, Tom Jane’s header put the Doms in front before they went down to ten-men due to Hayden Dark’s two yellow cards.
But they dug in despite plenty of Petherwin possession and added further goals thanks to Tarran Walsh, Harrison Russell and returning player/manager Spencer Barrett.