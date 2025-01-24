SWPL Premier West preview – Saturday, January 25
ALL sixteen clubs in the division are due to be in action tomorrow with games affecting sides at both ends of the table.
Arguably the pick of the action is at Newquay as the leaders welcome fourth-placed Dobwalls.
The Peppermints have a six-point cushion at the top having played a game more than nearest challengers Liskeard Athletic, but with the two sides not having faced each other yet, there’s sure to be plenty of twists and turns over the coming weeks.
While Newquay face a tough test against a Dobwalls side that narrowly lost 2-1 to Liskeard last Friday night, the Blues face an equally difficult task at a Callington Town side, who are within four points of third-placed Wendron United with two games in-hand.
Cally saw off in-form Penzance last weekend to leapfrog the Magpies, and if they can earn three points tomorrow look a good bet to challenge for third.
Wendron go to a Camelford side that have not played since January 4 against Newquay and having scored 56 goals in just 19 games, start as firm favourites at Trefrew Park.
Penzance, who have played 20 games compared to Callington’s 17, welcome a resurgent Sticker side who have lost just one of their last 11 league games to move up to ninth.
At the other end of the table, bottom side Millbrook have ten games to save themselves.
Earlier this week they announced that the management team of Steve Richards and Paul Stuart have stepped down with immediate effect with reserve team coach and assistant manager Rohan Brown taking over the reigns until the end of the season.
He starts with a trip to ninth-placed Truro City Reserves.
Launceston are just three points ahead of their home clash with Bude Town, in a game both sides will fancy their chances from.
Bude, who had last weekend off, were beaten 4-1 by Southern League Falmouth Town in the Cornwall Senior Cup last time out, that after being surprised by St Day four days previous.
Launceston would move level on points with Bodmin Town, albeit having played two more, if they secure victory and Town are beaten at St Day.
The Yellows have been in good form since promotion, while Bodmin have shown signs of life in recent weeks, as shown by a battling 1-1 draw at Penzance last time out.
Holsworthy are six points clear of trouble before their trip to Wadebridge Town.
The Bridgers put five past St Day last Saturday before eventually winning 5-3 and have some of the more dangerous attackers in the division. But they do concede goals as shown by the fact they have the worst record in the top eight, although only the top three have scored more.
Fixtures (3pm unless stated): Callington Town v Liskeard Athletic, Camelford v Wendron United, Launceston v Bude Town, Newquay v Dobwalls, Penzance v Sticker, St Day v Bodmin Town (2.15pm), Truro City Res v Millbrook, Wadebridge Town v Holsworthy (2.15pm).