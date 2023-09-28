NEWQUAY moved four points clear in third place in the SWPL Premier West table with a 4-3 victory at St Dennis last night, while nearest challengers Wendron United suffered their first league defeat of the season, 2-1 at home to Truro City Reserves.
A goal by Louis Price and a double from Coen Briggs gave Newquay a 3-0 lead at the break at Boscawen Park.
St Dennis pulled two goals back – through an own goal and Joel Cockings, after a great through ball from substitute Tom Treverton.
But Matt Sanders gave the Peppermints some breathing space again by heading home a corner, before St Dennis got a third before the end with a good finish by Andrew Butler.
Truro City Reserves bounced back superbly from their 6-0 home defeat by Liskeard Athletic to win 2-1 at Underlane.
They snatched victory in the 90th minute when Teddy Horton rifled the ball home after a pass from Jamie Lowry.
Wendron had taken an 11th-minute lead through Jacob Cleverly, but Truro drew level right on half-time through Fin Harrison after a one-on-one with the goalkeeper.