PLYMOUTH Argyle's home fixture against Bristol Rovers, which was due to take place on Saturday, April 1, has been rescheduled for Tuesday evening, April 25, with a 7.45pm kick-off.
The original date is now unavailable as it clashes with Argyle's Papa Johns Trophy final against Bolton Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, April 2.
The Pilgrims are on the road in League One this weekend when they visit Peterborough United.
The Posh are lying ninth in the table, nine points and three places outside the play-off positions.