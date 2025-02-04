NANPEAN Rovers are the new leaders of the St Piran League Division One East after a superb 1-0 victory at previous table-toppers St Newlyn East.
The Clay Country club made the short trip down the A30 knowing a victory would see them go a point ahead with a game in-hand and took victory at Cargill Road thanks to a second half goal from Zachary Best.
Looe Town missed the chance to go second after being held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Torpoint Athletic Thirds.
Both goals came in the first half with Harrison Harvey-Searle netting for the Sharks from the penalty spot on 35 minutes, just four minutes after Jamie Hussey put the Point in front.
Boscastle moved level on points with Looe after easing past bottom side Roche 6-1 at Forrabury Park.
Although Sam Leaney drew Roche level on 20 minutes after Josh Insley’s opener, the former Camelford midfielder then helped himself to a further three with further goals coming via James Bosley (43) and Jordan Blanchard.
The clash between top six hopefuls St Teath and Kilkhampton was postponed.
At the other end of the table, Liskeard Athletic Reserves saw their trip to St Minver postponed, while Lifton were beaten 3-0 at Wadebridge Town Reserves who moved seven points clear of the bottom two in the process.
The Town goals came via Owen Bray (2) and an own goal.
The other games saw Newquay Reserves win 2-0 at St Breward thanks to Drew Brion (41) and Morgan Preece (70).
Pensilva welcomed fellow mid-table side St Stephen and ran out 4-2 winners which included a brace from Sam Rogers.
He netted on 40 minutes and again 11 minutes from time with Kyle Hutchings (64) and Ryan Chapman (74) also on the scoresheet.