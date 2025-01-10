PLYMOUTH Argyle’s search for a new head coach has ended this evening with confirmation Miron Muslic has agreed a three-and-a-half year contract with the Sky Bet Championship club.
The 42-year-old was most recently the manager of Cercle Brugge, where he had an impressive record, winning 43 of his 101 games in charge as he took the Belgian side from a lowly domestic position to that of European football.
Muslic, who has also managed Austrian sides Ried and Floridsdorfer AC, takes over from Wayne Rooney who departed Home Park by ‘mutual consent’ on New Year’s Eve.
The Pilgrims confirmed that Muslic had beaten off competition from several high calibre candidates to become their number one choice for the role.
Club chairman and owner, Simon Hallett, said: “Miron had a clear vision of how he wanted to take Argyle forward and showed a depth of tactical awareness that made it clear exactly how he wanted the team to set up and play.
“He comes with glowing reviews from his time at Cercle Brugge, where he took a team from a lowly league position to European football which is no mean feat.
“I want to welcome him to the club and look forward to seeing him have an immediate impact on the team.”
First-team coach Kevin Nancekivell, who along with club captain Joe Edwards have overseen the running of the first team since the departure of Rooney, will form part of Muslic’s backroom team with further confirmation of the make-up of his staff in due course.
Muslic will watch his new team in action for the first time tomorrow when they travel to Premier League Brentford in the third round of the FA Cup.
Argyle are next back in Championship action on Tuesday evening when they play host to Oxford United.