By Robbie Morris at The Aitchison Playing Field
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (SATURDAY)
Oldland Abbotonians 3 Torpoint Athletic 2
THE O’s produced a remarkable stoppage time comeback to sink Torpoint in Bristol on Saturday afternoon.
Torpoint started well and inside two minutes Harry Jeffery’s cross found Mason Elliott who was denied from ten yards by home keeper Harry Victor.
On the half hour mark the visitors’ patience paid off when a Sam Morgan long free kick found Sam Hepworth who fired his shot home from 12 yards.
Five minutes later, the hosts equalised when a number of efforts was fired at Ryan Rickard who made a great double save, but the loose ball fell to Jai Macleod who tapped home from close range.
Then with seven minutes remaining of the first half a Jeffery corner found Hepworth in the area who leaped up and fired his header home from 10 yards.
Oldland turned up the pressure after the break.
Ryan Rickard denied Kris Miller from ten yards before the same player hit the crossbar.
The final 25 minutes of the game was more of a midfield battle, but just as it looked like the Point would hold on, Miller netted twice.
He fired home at the far post before Hepworth was sent off for a second yellow.
Then, in the seventh minute of added time despite referee Tom Baird having signalled six, a corner was headed home by Miller to the jubilation of the home fans and the despair of the visitors who couldn’t believe quite what had happened.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard, Sam Rutter, Josh Pope, Sam Morgan (capt), Sam Hepworth, Freddie Chapman, Mike Lucas (George Mills, 54), Jed Smale, Kevin McCallion, Harry Jeffery (Marley Krac, 80), Mason Elliot (Will Larsen, 75). Subs not used: Liam Manchip.
Torpoint Athletic man of the match: Ryan Rickard.