STORM Bert was the big winner over the weekend as the majority of the local sport was called off.
The most heavily affected was the football with just a handful of games surviving the elements.
None more so than in the Western League and South West Peninsula League where all fixtures involving Cornish Times clubs fell foul to the elements, one of which was Liskeard Athletic’s SWPL League Cup clash in North Devon at Torridgeside.
Saltash United saw their game with Oldland Abbotonians postponed, but after a remarkably busy start to the season, which has seen them play 22 of their 38 Western League Premier Division games already, it gave the Ashes a timely breather.
They welcome cross-Tamar rivals Ivybridge Town this Friday night (7.30pm) as they seek to turn around a poor run of results at the Kimberley Stadium.
Torpoint, who have shown signs of improvements in recent weeks, sit second bottom following St Blazey’s recent mini revival.
The Point have just 13 points from 19 played and are a point behind Blazey before Saturday’s trip to Oldland.
To make matters harder for both sides, the side nearest to them, Ilfracombe Town, are five and six points ahead despite both Cornish clubs having games in-hand.
In SWPL Premier West, Dobwalls have surpassed even their own expectations to lead the table ahead of much-fancied Newquay and Liskeard Athletic.
While it remains to be seen if they can stick the pace, at the moment they are showing no signs of slowing down as they’ve raced to 35 points from just 14 games with just a sole defeat to their name.
Dobwalls have an awkward trip on Saturday as they visit East Cornwall rivals Callington Town who look a good bet for a top six finish under Dean Southcott in his second season in charge.
Newquay, a point back, have the afternoon off as they welcome Bridport in the SWPL League Cup.
Dobwalls eyes will also be on results coming in from both Bude Town and Truro City. Third-placed Wendron head up to the North Coast, while Liskeard – just four points behind having also played 14 games – go to the state-of-the-art stadium at Truro who are sitting pretty in eighth.
Bodmin are third bottom with just nine points from 13 games, but Town enjoyed a fine run in the FA Vase which they will now hope to take into the league.
A crucial run of fixtures for Simon Minnett’s men sees them welcome out of form Holsworthy to Priory Park (3pm) in a fixture both sides will fancy their chances in.
Millbrook are two points further back having played half of their 30 league fixtures, but the Brook will have to wait a further week to return to action due to cup matches.
They go to Bude next Saturday in a crucial game.
A handful of fixtures did go ahead in the St Piran League on Saturday, but none so in the Premier East division.
Saltash United Reserves are cruising along at the top with 12 wins and 37 points from their 13 outings.
They have this weekend off from league action as they visit Sticker Reserves in the Tracy Banfield Cup, while Millbrook Reserves are also in the competition as they go to their Falmouth Town counterparts.
There were wins for Boscastle and St Teath over St Stephen and Kilkhampton respectively in Division One East, while Bodmin Town Reserves were 4-0 victors at St Columb Major in Division Two East.
In Division Three East, Reece Willmott scored a first half hat-trick as Looe Town Reserves drew 4-4 at Indian Queens with Jordan Puckey also netting.
No games went ahead in Division Four East.