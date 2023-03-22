MILLBROOK reached the Cornwall Senior Cup final for the first time since 1999 with a 2-0 victory over one-league-lower Wendron United at Sticker's Burngullow Park last night.
It was a well-deserved win for Brook, who never allowed last season's beaten finalists Dron to get going in awful conditions of a gale-force wind and driving rain in the second half.
Brook had the elements in their favour in the first half and made a bright start, taking a 17th-minute lead when Jake Foster fired home.
Dron came more into it after the break, but young Millbrook goalkeeper Jake Mead-Crebbin had little to do, and they wrapped the game up 11 minutes from time.
Caleb Summerfield's fine cross from the right was met by Kieran O'Melia, whose initial effort was superbly saved by Ethan Fearn, but he netted the rebound.
In the final, Millbrook will face their Western League Premier Division rivals Helston Atheltic, who have two former Brook favourites in Rikki Shepherd and Tom Payne in their side.
The game will be played on Easter Monday, April 10, at St Blazey's Blaise Park, with a 2pm kick-off.
Full report and reaction in next week's Cornish Times.