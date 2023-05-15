MILLBROOK have named Richard Washburn and Danny Medlin as the new management duo for their first team, after Mackenzie Brown’s decision to step down after seven years.
They step up to the Western league Premier Division side from the reserve team in the St Piran League team, where Washburn was manager.
He will be replaced in that position by Kori Lau.
Millbrook’s end of season award winners were: Top Goalscorer – Sean Thomson; Goal of the Season – Tyler Love Holmes (v Torpoint): Senior Player of the Year – Jake Foster; 🏅Young Player of the Year - Tyler Love-Holmes; Supporters’ Player of the Year – Jack Wood; Players’ Payer of the Year – Jack Wood & Hayden Greening (six votes each); Manager’s Player of the Year – Hayden Greening.