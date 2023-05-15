Millbrook’s end of season award winners were: Top Goalscorer – Sean Thomson; Goal of the Season – Tyler Love Holmes (v Torpoint): Senior Player of the Year – Jake Foster; 🏅Young Player of the Year - Tyler Love-Holmes; Supporters’ Player of the Year – Jack Wood; Players’ Payer of the Year – Jack Wood & Hayden Greening (six votes each); Manager’s Player of the Year – Hayden Greening.