The merger of the Western League and South West Peninsula League appears to be under threat after the two leagues failed to agree on a new committee.
The official launch of the new Western Peninsula League is set to take place in just over a month's time at Exeter Chiefs' Sandy Park, on Thursday, March 16.
But a continuing row over the new committee's make-up has led to highly-rated SWPL secretary Phil Hiscox resigning from the steering committee, as has Mike Pett (Chairman SWP) and Tracy Banfield (Proposed Welfare Officer), while Keith Mann has confirmed his withdrawal of acceptance of a place on the proposed board.
It looks like the FA are going have to sort the situation out, and one option could be to prevent the merger occurring at all.
