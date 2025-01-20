SWPL Premier West round-up – Saturday, January 18
LEADERS Newquay remain three points clear after edging past mid-table Holsworthy 1-0 in Devon.
The Peppermints, who were far from their best on a sticky pitch, got the all-important winner 10 minutes in when Callam McOnie’s shot was saved by Ryan Chadwick but looped in.
The visitors’ had to be at their best defensively in the opening 45, but controlled the second half.
They remain three points ahead of Liskeard Athletic who won the Friday night derby with visiting Dobwalls.
In a second versus third clash it was the Dingos who struck first through winger Kaycee Ogwu, but in front of a hefty crowd of 368 at Lux Park, the Blues fought back to win it thanks to Matt Andrew and the dual-registered Ryan Richards.
Wendron United ensured Callington’s home victory over Penzance didn’t allow them to go fourth as they saw off bottom side Millbrook 4-2 at Underlane.
The Dron are the division’s top scorers and showed why as Charlie Edney, Jos Plummer and Ryan Reeve (2) ensured goals from Lee Robinson and Josh Toulson.
Callington won the clash of the in-form sides as they edged past Penzance 2-0 at the Ginsters Marsh.
Kieran Ryall gave them a 16th minute lead which was added to seven minutes from time by Connor Pritchard.
Elsewhere in the division over the weekend, Sticker continued their superb form as they won 3-0 at struggling Launceston.
Connor Wharton netted twice in the opening minutes of each half before Ewan Warren-Knight’s 20-yard shot towards the end ensured the villagers have lost just one of their last 11 league games.
Wadebridge Town netted five in a 5-3 success at mid-table St Day with Jacob Smale (3) and Kyle Flew sharing them out.
The Yellow replied through Will Tinsley, Kyle Marks and Wade Brown.