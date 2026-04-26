SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST (FRIDAY)
Callington Town 1 Liskeard Athletic 1
SKIPPER Josh McCabe’s 89th minute equaliser rescued a point for champions Liskeard in their final league match of the season at Ginsters Marsh on Friday night.
McCabe’s header from Harry Jeffery’s cross from the right saved the Blues from what would have been only their second defeat on the way to the title and promotion to the Western League Premier Division.
In the end it was a deserved point for a dominant second half display after Callington’s excellent first half performance which should have brought more than Kieran Prescott’s 43rd minute goal.
Had top scorer Fin Harrison not been on holiday, the story could have been different because Cally really should have been three goals ahead by half-time.
In a lively opening 15 minutes, Calum Courts volleyed wide from 15 yards and another effort was cleared off the line while Liskeard responded with James Lorenz bringing the best out of Callington’s excellent young keeper Jake Mead-Crebbin.
It really should have been 1-0 to the home side in the 21st minute when Alex Jacob was played through on the right, but Luke Gwillam reacted well to keep out his goal-bound shot.
Callington youth product Joe Preece, who has been a regular with Saltash United this season in the Western League, caused all sorts of problems along the right and his 28th minute cross was met by Jacob, whose close-range effort was blocked in the six-yard box.
The home side kept knocking at the door and finally opened it just before the break. Preece’s cross from wide on the right reached the far post where Prescott arrived to power his header into the net.
Whether by accident or design, Callington sat deep in the second half as Liskeard tried to find a way through a home defence where Olly Sanders and Harvey Barrett were outstanding.
For most of the half it was like an attack versus defence training routine, and it was simply a case of whether Liskeard would equalise.
They did so with a minute of normal time to go with McCabe completing a man-of-the-match performance with his 89th minute header from Jeffery’s cross.
Cue the celebrations from Liskeard, who were presented with the Premier West trophy after the game. They clinched the title at Dobwalls on Good Friday of course, but the sign of champions was seeing them giving everything to find that equaliser.
Callington’s achievements this season should not be forgotten. They have finished third in the table with a talented young squad and still have the League Cup final against Penzance to look forward to at Wadebridge on Monday May 4.
Dean Southcott and his dedicated coaching team have performed wonders and their league cup semi-final win over Premier East champions Bovey Tracey will live long in the memory.
CALLINGTON TOWN: Jake Mead-Crebbin, George Soper, Olly Sanders, Harvey Barrett (capt), Joe Preece, Connor Pritchard, Alex Jacob, Calum Courts (Ben Langton, 82), Kieran Prescott, Fin Skews, Taran Goodright. Subs not used: Blake Tancock, Elliot Haxell, Ed Harrison, Kieran Ryall.
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Luke Gwillam, Harry Jeffery, Scott Sanders (Ben Collins, 51), Jordan Powell (Matt Outtram, 85), Josh McCabe, Matt Andrew, Max Gilbert, James Lorenz, George Newton, Sean Thomson (Harvey Mullis, 77), Bailey Mabin (Ryan Richards, 77). Sub not used: Dan Jennings.
Men-of-the-match: Callington Town – Joe Preece; Liskeard Athletic – Josh McCabe.
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