CHAMPIONS Liskeard Athletic round off an unforgettable league season this evening when they visit third-placed Callington Town in South West Peninsula League Premier West (7.30pm).
The Blues make the short trip to the Ginsters Marsh knowing that they will get to pick up the trophy, but would love to end the campaign with 26 wins from a possible 28.
Liskeard have only lost once a surprise 2-0 defeat at Sticker, and will start as favourites against a Cally side who have plenty to play for themselves.
A 3-2 defeat at Wadebridge Town in midweek means that if they lose by four goals then it’ll be their League Cup final opponents Penzance who take third having long been favourites to do so before a late wobble which included a 3-1 defeat at Callington last Saturday.
Liskeard are back at the same venue on Tuesday night when they meet Premier East champions Bovey Tracey in the Champions Bowl (7.30pm).
The two have already met this term in the League Cup which the Devonians narrowly edged, but it is a perfect chance for both sides to have another look at each other before next season’s battles in the Western League Premier Division.
There are three other games scheduled for Saturday, the final games of the season.
Runners-up Elburton Villa make the long trip west to Wendron United off the back off successive 1-1 home draws against Wadebridge Town and Bude Town, while the Dron look to end the campaign on a high following a disappointing 1-0 defeat to visiting St Day on Tuesday night.
St Day have finished their second season at Step Six relatively strongly ahead of their final day trip to Millbrook.
The Brook themselves go into the game in confident mood after seeing off Wendron last Saturday by three goals to one.
St Day end third bottom unless they win by a 12-goal swing, while the Brook will drop from 10th to 11th if they lose and Wendron secure a point against Elburton.
Sticker have won their last five games to shoot up to ninth and will fancy ending the season with another success at Launceston.
The village outfit head up to North Cornwall off the back of a 1-0 win at Holsworthy last weekend, and with Dan Nancarrow agreeing to stay on having initially decided to step down, they could be a side to watch in the coming seasons.
For Launceston, a tough season has seen them pick up just four wins and three draws from 27 starts, but Simon Minett’s youngsters have been far more competitive than results suggest.
They more than matched Bude Town last weekend, but a lack of killer instinct in goal cost them in a 2-0 loss.
However, if they can take some reward tomorrow afternoon then they will at least take some momentum into next season.
Fixtures: Friday (7.30pm): Callington Town v Liskeard Athletic.
Saturday (3pm): Launceston v Sticker, Millbrook v St Day, Wendron United v Elburton Villa.
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