THE heavy rain this week is having another big impact on the weekend's football fixtures, and with more bad weather on the way tonight, the postponements are likely to pile up in the monring.
Already off is St Blazey's home Toolstation Western League Premier Division match with Falmouth Town due to a flooded Blaise Park pitch, while Bodmin's home game with Newquay, and Launceston agains Mullion, in SWPL Premier West are also postponed.
We will keep you up to date as best as possible with what is off and on. See a full list of fixtures below.
Saturday, December 9
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Brixham v Clevedon Town, Ilfracombe Town v Helston Athletic, Nailsea and Tickenham v Shepton Mallet, Oldland Abbotonians v Bridgwater United, Saltash United v Millbrook, St Blazey v Falmouth Town – OFF, Street v Torpoint Ath, Wellington v Barnstaple, Welton v Buckland Athletic.
SWPL Premier West (3pm unless stated): Bodmin Town v Newquay - OFF, Bude Town v St Dennis, Camelford v Truro City Res, Holsworthy v Liskeard Athletic (2.15pm), Launceston v Mullion – OFF, Sticker v Dobwalls, Wendron v Wadebridge Town.
St Piran League, Premier Division East (2.30pm): Altarnun v Gunnislake, Callington Res v Saltash Utd Res – OFF, Millbrook Res v Polperro, N Petherwin v Saltash Boro’, St Dominick v St Mawgan.
Division One East (2.30pm): Looe Town v Foxhole Stars, Roche v Liskeard Athletic Res, St Minver v Nanpean Rovers, St Newlyn East v St Blazey Res, St Stephen v St Columb Major, Torpoint Athletic Thirds v Boscastle, Wadebridge Town Res v Kilkhampton.
Division Two East (2.30pm): Dobwalls Res v Pensilva, Saltash United Thirds v Bodmin Town Res – OFF, St Teath v Mevagissey, St Merryn v Lifton.
Division Three East (2.30pm): Bodmin Dragons v North Petherwin Res – OFF, Foxhole Stars Res v St Dominick Res, Lanreath v Bude Res, Liskeard Ath Thirds v Looe Res, Lostwithiel v Gunnislake Res.
Division Four East (2.30pm): Biscovey v Lostwithiel Res, Boscastle Res v Lifton Res, Tregony v Delabole United.
Cornwall Junior Cup, third round: St Dennis Development v Lanivet Inn.
Sunday, December 10
South West Regional Women’s League, Premier Division (2pm): Forest Green Rovers v Marine Academy Plymouth, Frampton Rangers v Pucklechurch, Sherborne Town v Liskeard Ath, St Austell v Bristol Rovers.
Western Division (2pm): Helston Athletic v Bideford, Ilminster Town v Feniton, Saltash United v Sticker – postponed.
Cornwall Women’s League, Division One (2pm): Bodmin v Penryn, Mousehole v Bude Town, Saltash Borough v St Agnes.
Division Two (2pm unless stated): Redruth United v FXSU, St Agnes Res v Padstow United, Wendron United v Troon.
Supplementary Cup, second round (2pm): Charlestown v Callington Town, Lanner v Ludgvan.