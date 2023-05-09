MILLBROOK manager Mackenzie Brown has stepped down after seven years in the role at Jenkins Park.
Macca, as he is better known, is one of the most respected football coaches at local level, after taking the club from within hours of folding to a place in the Western League and this season’s Cornwall Senior Cup final.
In a statement, Brown said: “After seven rollercoaster seasons, the time has finally come to step down as manager of Millbrook Football Club.
“Arriving in 2016, the club was competing at Step Seven in SWPL Division One West and in a mountain of debt.
“And now, after completing our second season in the Toolstation Western League, I just feel the time is right to hand over the baton to somebody else to write the next chapter.
"I want nothing but the very best for Millbrook but I feel like I have taken it as far as I can and feel it is time for a new challenge for myself, whatever that may be, but I wish nothing but good luck to whoever comes in to build on what we have left in place.”
