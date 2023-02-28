THERE is a big night of football in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division this evening, with all three Cornish Times area teams in action.
Saltash United have the chance to reopen the gap over second-place Mousehole to six points when they entertain Millbrook at Waterways Stadium (7.30pm).
Mousehole are without a game, and have three matches in hand over the Ashes, but they have a very tough run of fixtures coming up.
Saltash are hopeful that goalkeeper Jordan Duffey and midfielder Harrison Davis will be fit to return from injuries suffered in their last outing at Shepton Mallet 10 days ago.
Millbrook are desperate to play again after their two-match winning run hit the buffers at the weekend with a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Welton Rovers.
Brook manager Mackenzie Brown said: “It was a really disappointing afternoon, but I said to the lads afterwards that it is never too late in the season to get a wake-up call, and hopefully this was one as it was certainly one of our poorest defeats of the season, and hopefully it just livens us up a bit for Saltash.”
Torpoint Athletic face a trip to Buckland Athletic (7.30pm), seven days after losing there 6-2 in the Les Phillips Cup second round, so they will be hoping for a much-improved evening as they go into it off the back of their first away league win of the campaign - 2-0 at Ilfracombe Town on Saturday.