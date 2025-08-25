By Kevin Marriott
SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST (SATURDAY)
Truro City Reserves 0 Liskeard Athletic 5
JAMES Lorenz scored a hat-trick as Liskeard moved to the top of the table with an emphatic victory over a young Truro side at Helston’s Kellaway Park on Saturday.
The Blues have won four of their first five games and are already looking like the team to beat this season.
Lorenz, returning to his best form after being clear of long-standing knee issues, completed his treble midway through the second half from a pass by birthday boy Dan Jennings.
Matt Andrew gave the Blues an early lead and two goals in as many minutes around the half hour mark from Lorenz and Andrew again put them in firm control.
Lorenz struck again just before half-time to send the visitors in at the break four goals to the good and they strolled to the three points in the second half.
In midweek, Liskeard ground out a deserved 1-0 victory over fellow high-flyers Camelford at Lux Park.
After an even first half, Darren Gilbert’s men put Camelford under plenty of pressure and despite seeing Tom Savigar red-carded – they forced visiting keeper Josh Colwill into some fine saves.
But just as it looked like they may have to settle for a point, they won it late on via Harry Jeffery’s penalty after the referee adjudged Lorenz to have been fouled.
Camelford tried to force a leveller, but the Blues held on for a vital three points.
Liskeard, who now have 13 points from a possible 15 – welcome newly-promoted Falmouth Town Reserves on Saturday (3pm).
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Luke Gwillam; Josh McCabe (capt), Harvey Mullis, Jordan Powell, Scott Sanders; Matt Andrew (Max Gilbert, 46), HarryJeffery, James Lorenz, Tom Savigar, Dan Jennings, George Newton. Subs: Matt Outtram, Owen Pritchard, Cory Harvey (gk).
Liskeard’s man-of-the-match: James Lorenz.
