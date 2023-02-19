LISKEARD Athletic came from behind to beat Bovey Tracey 3-1 at Mill Marsh Park to reach the semi-finals of the Walter C Parson League Cup.
Bovey were good value for their 1-0 interval lead after a 31st-minute goal from Neil Last when he turned in the rebound after Mitchell Thomas' deep free-kick had come back off the far upright.
The Blues looked to be heading out until Ben Collins' excellent left-wing cross was headed in by teenager Harry Jeffery.
James Lorenz came off the bench to add a second nine minutes later, and Jeffery wrapped the victory up three minutes from time with his second after a 25-yard shot.
The Blues will now face Newton Abbot Spurs in the last four, with the match to be played on a neutral ground, at Ivybridge FC, on Tuesday, March 28.
The other tie will see Elburton Villa or Okehampton Argyle face Axminster Town at Bovey Tracey FC on Wednesday, March 29.