LISKEARD Athletic will welcome neighbours Dobwalls to Lux Park as part of the South West Peninsula League’s Easter Ground-Hop games.
It will be part of a seven-match schedule held over three days.
Maundy Thursday, March 28, will see Honiton Town take on Sidmouth Town before Good Friday and the Saturday see triple-headers with kick-offs at 11.30am, 3pm and 7pm.
Friday’s action sees two games in Torrington, with Torrington hosting Crediton United, before at 3pm, Torridgeside tackle Okehampton Argyle.
The night ends with an eagerly-anticipated clash between Holsworthy and Bude Town.
Saturday starts with Liskeard Athletic welcoming Dobwalls in Premier West before two Premier East encounters as Elburton host Bovey Tracey and Ivybridge Town welcome Dartmouth.
The full SWPL fixture list will be released at 10am today.