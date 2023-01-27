Liskeard Athletic Women have made a further excellent addition to their squad by signing former Plymouth Argyle striker Gabi Alphous.
Manager Lee Mann said: "After a break from football, we are over the moon that she has decided to return to the game as a blue.
"She adds energy and that cutting edge going forward."
It follows the recent signing of Beth Cowd on dual-registration from Argyle, and midfielder Charlie Pettinger from Ilminster Town.
Liskeard are away to Forest Green Rovers on Sunday in the South West Regional Women's League Premier Division.