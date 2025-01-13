By David Harrison at Lux Park
SWPL PREMIER WEST
Liskeard Athletic 3 Launceston 0
DESPITE widespread cancellations across the county following last week’s snow and subsequent flooding, Lux Park passed a Saturday morning pitch inspection enabling Launceston’s SWPL meeting with title-chasing Liskeard to go ahead as planned.
The surface was predictably heavy, but unquestionably playable.
Clarets manager Neil Price was pleased to welcome back skipper Mike Steele and top scorer Andy Watkins, both of whom missed the previous week’s game against Truro City Reserves, but he was without regular starters Josh Harris and Denham Guild.
Liskeard fielded a strong side, including some of the county’s best-known football names, bolstered further by prolific scorer Ryan Richards. The Blues were captained by former Launceston man Josh McCabe.
Liskeard had scored a remarkable 36 goals in their previous ten games, unsurprising with the likes of Richards, Dan Jennings and James Lorenz in attack.
The hosts, playing down the Lux Park slope, were immediately on the front foot with the Clarets looking to settle and strike on the break whenever possible.
Launceston front man Kian Berry looked sharp and kept McCabe occupied, but generally the Blues made the running.
Richards had an early shot blocked as the Clarets, well marshalled at the back by Jordan Stidson, held a disciplined line and were able to protect keeper Liam Hill without too many anxious moments.
Liskeard’s frustration, at their failure to break through, was starting to become apparent and Darren Hicks was sent to the sin-bin for dissent, while MacAuley Thorp received a stern lecture from the referee.
The teenage Alex Parnell gave another promising display at the back and looks as if he could develop into a solid defensive option for Price. Mark Wilson, Ollie Northam and Ryan Dawe all did their share of hard work at the back as the Clarets stood firm.
But when the opening goal finally arrived in the 42nd minute, will have frustrated Price. A Richards shot was half stopped but Jennings was first to react and able to poke home the loose ball from close range.
With Liskeard leading by just a single goal at the break, the Clarets were still right in the game, with the defence holding firm and young Jake Ham pulling the strings as he put in another excellent shift in midfield.
Liskeard’s decisive second goal, after 55 minutes, was disappointingly simple. A corner was drilled in from the left and McCabe, virtually unchallenged, was able to head past Hill from eight yards.
Comfortable with a two-goal lead, the home team stepped up the intensity. Hill did well to turn a Max Gilbert free-kick onto the crossbar before the impressive Matt Andrew saw his well-struck shot turned away by the goalkeeper.
Manager Price introduced George Plumb, Lucas Jackson and Mark Elvidge but the points had already slipped away and the final blow came deep into injury-time when Will Gilbert played in his namesake Max to make the final score 3-0.
The Clarets had put in another honest, committed display against a significantly better resourced club. However they need to turn those promising performances against good sides into league points against lesser opponents.
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Luke Gwillam; Josh McCabe (capt), Darren Hicks, Ben Collins; Matt Andrew, Macauley Thorp, Will Gilbert, James Lorenz, Ryan Richards, Dan Jennings, Max Gilbert. Subs: Scott Sanders, Stuart Bowker, Cam Patterson, Bobby Hopkinson.
LAUNCESTON: Liam Hill; Mark Wilson, Ollie Northam, Ryan Dawe, Jordan Stidson, Alex Parnell, Mike Steele (capt), Jake Ham, Kian Berry, Lucas Preston, Andy Watkins. Subs: Mark Elvidge, George Plumb, Morgan Parsonage, Lucas Jackson.
Clarets’ man of the match: Jake Ham.