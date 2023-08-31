LISKEARD Athletic made it four wins out of four in the South West Peninsula League Premier West division with a 3-1 come-from-behind victory at Bodmin Town last night.
It is the third time in four league games the Blues have trailed before going on to claim victory.
James Hamson put Bodmin ahead in the ninth minute with a great strike, before Liskeard equalised three minutes from the interval through Mike Smith's header from Max Gilbert's corner.
Smith scored again 11 minutes after half-time when he turned home Ryan Downing's wonderful cross, and Ben Collins made it 3-1 with a stunning long-range strike on the hour mark.
However, Bodmin had two good chances with 20 minutes remaining, with substitute Jack Tribble having a near-post shot well saved by Blues' debutant goalkeeper Cory Harvey, before Tribble lobbed the keeper when through on goal but his effort landed on top of the net.
With 10 minutes left, Gilbert hit the bar after a superb pass from substitute James Lorenz as the Blues moved up to send place in the table.
Leaders St Austell made it seven wins out of seven with a hard-fought 2-0 home victory over Dobwalls, thanks to a 12th-minute goal from Neil Slateford and a second-half free-kick from Jake Miller. Dingos goalkeeper James Morley had a fine game.
