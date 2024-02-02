SOUTH WEST Peninsula League Premier West arch rivals Liskeard Athletic and St Austell will face each other in the Ward Williams Cornwall Senior Cup semi-finals.
The duo, who are battling it out for the league title, will meet again on Tuesday, March 5 at the neutral venue of Wadebridge Town's Bodieve Park, with a 7.30pm kick-off.
It should be a cracking encounter, with the two having drawn 3-3 at Lux Park earlier in the season, but the Lillywhites beating Liskeard 6-2 at Poltair Park last weekend to move to the top of the table, two points clear but having played a game more.
The other tie should also be fascinating, with Toolstation Western League Premier Division side Falmouth Town tackling SWPL Premier West outfit Newquay, at St Blazey's Blaise Park on Wednesday, March 6 (7.30pm).
The draw was made in Liskeard Athletic's clubhouse last night.