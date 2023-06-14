LISKEARD Athletic, Bodmin Town and Tavistock are to play Championship side Huddersfield Town in pre-season friendlies next month.
Former Plymouth Argyle boss Neil Warnock is bringing his side to Lux Park on Saturday, July 15 (1pm).
And prior to that they visit Bodmin Town on Monday, July 10 (7pm), and Tavistock on Wednesday, July 12 (7pm).
It follows confirmation that Warnock, who has a home in south east Cornwall, is to remain with the Terriers for another season, after returning as manager of the club towards the end of the last campaign and saving them from relegation.
Warnock told the Huddersfield Town website: “This pre-season tour is one I’ve made with all of my successful sides in the past. It gets all of the lads together at a great time in a wonderful environment.
“We’ll be playing local teams, and I know supporters will always come down in numbers and have enjoyed meeting the players after games, getting their autographs and photos, and there will be plenty of opportunities for that.
“The most important thing, though, is that it’s a good week for me to get to know everybody again and plan for the season ahead.”
Further details will be announced about the fixtures in due course.