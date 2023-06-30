LISKEARD Athletic have been handed a place in the FA Cup for a second season running.
They will be in the draw for the opening rounds when it takes place next Friday (July 7).
Only seven Step Six clubs have been allocated a place in the draw nationally – and three of them are from the South West Peninsula League! Liskeard are joined by first-timers Okehampton Argyle and Wendron United.
The ties are due to be played on Saturday, August 5, which means Liskeard will no longer by hosting the opening game of the SWPL season on Friday, August 4, at home to St Dennis, with that match now taking place two days earlier – on Wednesday, August 2.
SWPL Premier West clubs Bodmin Town, Callington Town, Dobwalls, Liskeard, Newquay, St Austell, Wadebridge, Wendron, Bude Town, Launceston and Camelford are all in the FA Vase, with Bude making their Vase debut, with the draw for that also taking place next Friday.