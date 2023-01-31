Liskeard Athletic have been charged by the Cornwall FA for fielding an ineligible player in their Cornwall Senior Cup quarter-final at Millbrook, which they won 2-1.
The player concerned is forward Stuart Bowker, who came on as a half-time substitute at Jenkins Park.
It is understood Bowker was registered around half an hour late for the game, but Liskeard are contesting the charge.
A Cornwall FA statement said: “Following the Cornwall Senior Cup tie between Millbrook and Liskeard on January 17, a protest was lodged by Millbrook against the result.
“An investigation was conducted and Liskeard Athletic were subsequently charged for fielding an ineligible player.
“Liskeard have subsequently denied the charge and requested a hearing which will take place this week.
“The draw for the semi-finals will still take place as planned at 4.30pm this afternoon, with the relevant ball being Millbrook or Liskeard.”
An angry Bowker tweeted last night: “Pathetic from Millbrook, beaten by the better side, end of, take your medicine.”